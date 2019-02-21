Live Now
APS school board to hold hearing on revoking school charter

Albuquerque Public Schools could vote to revoke the charter for La Resolana Leadership Academy. The APS school board voted Wednesday night to advance the process which would shut down the school.

They are now scheduled to hold a revocation hearing on March 20 where the public will get to weigh in and a final vote could be made by the board.

The school board alleges the academy failed to provide adequate support to its special education students. It also alleges it broke several state and federal laws. 

