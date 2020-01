More students in Albuquerque are turning their tassels to the left.

For the third straight year, the graduation rate for Albuquerque Public Schools has improved. Last summer, nearly 70 percent of kids in the class of 2018 earned their diplomas.

That’s up from just 67 percent in 2017.

APS is still struggling to graduate minorities. Only 54 percent of Native Americans graduate and 67 percent of Hispanics.