APS issues second supoena in cyberstalking case

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 08:03 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:03 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - In an update cyberstalking case being investigated by Albuquerque Public Schools.

KRQE News 13 reported how two Eugene Field Elementary teachers reported inappropriate text messages. Investigators issued a subpoena to an app company called Text Me to find out who sent the texts.

Text me says someone signed up to use their app under the name Peter Parker, a fictional character whose alternate identity is Spiderman. Now, APS has subpoenaed Google and T-Mobile to send their information about the user. 

