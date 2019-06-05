APS issues second supoena in cyberstalking case

In an update cyberstalking case being investigated by Albuquerque Public Schools.

KRQE News 13 reported how two Eugene Field Elementary teachers reported inappropriate text messages. Investigators issued a subpoena to an app company called Text Me to find out who sent the texts.

Text me says someone signed up to use their app under the name Peter Parker, a fictional character whose alternate identity is Spiderman. Now, APS has subpoenaed Google and T-Mobile to send their information about the user.

