Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Saturday, May 25, 2019 (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque police were involved in a crash in southeast Albuquerque Saturday.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. and shut down Central just east of Louisiana. The Albuquerque Police Department confirms there was a minor accident involving an APD unit.

However, it is unclear what caused the crash.