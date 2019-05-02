Albuquerque voters to decide on several bond issues this year

Voters will see several bond issues on this year’s ballot.

This week, Mayor Tim Keller signed a package of investments to address crime, homelessness, and infrastructure.

If voters say “yes” at the ballot box, GO bonds will fund $30 million in road improvements, more than $7 million for public safety, and $14 million for a 24/7 centrally located homeless shelter.

The package won the unanimous support for the city council earlier this year.