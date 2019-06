ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - In honor of June being "Pride Month," Albuquerque's Main Library is hosting "Drag Queen Storytime."

Join local drag queens Bunnie Wells Cruse and Vanessa Patricks for an event featuring books and music. It will be held Saturday, June 15 starting at 11 a.m. at the downtown library.

