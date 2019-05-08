Albuquerque City Council quadruples discretionary funds

Along with a new boost in discretionary dollars, Albuquerque city councilors are now planning for greater transparency in how that money is spent.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the council voted on Monday to quadruple individual members “constituent outreach” funds from $5,000 to $20,000 a year. While some are calling the rewrite into question, Councilor Don Harris said the public will be able to access details of each councilor’s spending online.