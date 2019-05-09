Albuquerque Area Firefighters Random Acts helps fix woman’s broken concrete

An Albuquerque woman is safe thanks to some giving firefighters.

Albuquerque Fire Station 4 nominated Rita for a Random Act after she tripped multiple times on broken concrete outside her home. Her latest accident happened the day after she returned home from rehab.

Albuquerque Area Firefighters Random Acts partnered with TLC to make sure it doesn’t happen again. They not only took care of the problem area, but fixed all of her concrete.