ABQ BioPark invites public to 'Great Backyard Bird Count'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The BioPark is inviting the public to take part in this year's "Great Backyard Bird Count."

You can participate by helping count birds in the Botanic garden. The numbers will then be submitted to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

The data will be used to help researchers get a big picture of what's happening in the bird world.

The free event is on Feb. 16 at the Botanic Garden and no bird-watching experience is needed.