ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) - If you're a Powerball player, check your numbers. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in the Alamogordo area for Saturday's drawing.

The ticket matched the five white ball numbers — 10, 17, 18, 43, and 65 — but missed the Powerball number of 13. If the ticket is yours, you have 90 says to claim the prize.