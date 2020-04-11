New York area walloped as global virus deaths pass 100,000

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment pauses after wheeling a body to a refrigerated trailer serving as a makeshift morgue at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) – The global death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 100,000, with more than half the U.S. deaths clustered in the three-state metro area around New York City.

Bedroom communities in New Jersey, Connecticut and on Long Island are seeing some of the worst outbreaks in the country.

That comes even as public health authorities are expressing optimism that the pace of infections appeared to be slowing.

Christians worldwide are marking a Good Friday unlike any other – in front of computer screens instead of in church pews.

Officials are warning people against violating social distancing rules over Easter and allowing the virus to flare up again.