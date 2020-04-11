New York area walloped as global virus deaths pass 100,000

NEW YORK (AP) – The global death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 100,000, with more than half the U.S. deaths clustered in the three-state metro area around New York City.
Bedroom communities in New Jersey, Connecticut and on Long Island are seeing some of the worst outbreaks in the country.
That comes even as public health authorities are expressing optimism that the pace of infections appeared to be slowing.
Christians worldwide are marking a Good Friday unlike any other – in front of computer screens instead of in church pews.
Officials are warning people against violating social distancing rules over Easter and allowing the virus to flare up again.