LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – During filming, it was expected the blockbuster film about the Manhattan Project, “Oppenheimer,” was going to bring a lot of attention to Los Alamos. After dominating the box office and cleaning up at the Golden Globe Awards, we’re seeing just how much of an impact it is having on the area. “The interest is still very high,” said Todd Nickols, Executive Director of the Los Alamos Historical Society.

His team worked with film crews. “Nolan and team did film here on site in the Oppenheimer house which is one of our properties,” he said.

He said the society normally sees about 22,000 visitors a year but saw around 35,000 this past year. “That’s probably one of our best years actually,” said Nickols. Along with exposure, the group is getting meaningful pieces of history.

“A lot of people are asking questions, wanting to donate items maybe their grandfather was in World War II, worked at the Manhattan Project up here, so it’s really just been a plus all the way around,” he said. “Duffle bags or medals or uniforms that are really sort of difficult to get a hold of unless you get them from a family member.”

Los Alamos National Lab is also sharing the boost it’s seeing. It said the Manhattan Project National Historic Park has seen traffic to its website double. LANL also reports the Bradbury Science Museum saw more than 45,000 visitors over the year, a 50% increase.

Those in the area expect the momentum from the movie to continue for a little longer. “It’s really nice just to be able to tell, tell the truthful stories of what happened and what we’re continuing here at the lab, what we’re doing now,” said Nickols. “It should continue on through this year, for sure, so we’re looking forward to another very busy year.”

The Los Alamos Historical Society is currently working on renovating the Oppenheimer House to make it safe for the public to tour the inside.