New mural unveiled at Animal Care and Resource Center

There’s a mural at the new Bernalillo County Animal Care Center.

It’s called ‘Connected Ecosystems’ and was created by middle school students from a program at Harwood Art Center. The project allowed them to let their creativity shine through personal experience.

“They all had a personal experience with an adopted dog or a dog that they found and rescued…so they wanted to share that love with the community. So I think having it here shows that we care about our kids as well,” artist Helen Atkins said.

County Public Arts said the mural explores the happy relationship between people and animals.