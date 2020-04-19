New Mexico’s new data dashboard reveals COVID-19 cases by zip code

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — Confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico can now be broken down by zip code. The new feature on the state’s department of health website can help you identify where the most cases are across the state and in your area.

Places like downtown Albuquerque haven’t been hit as hard, but the far west side and part of the northeast heights are two of the metro’s hot spots for the coronavirus.

If you go to the state’s interaction map you can see in orange zip codes 87111 which includes Tramway and Montgomery and 87121 which includes Dennis Chavez and 118th Street each have more than 70 reported cases.

Statewide there’s two zip codes with 76 cases or more that are red. It includes 87001 in Sandoval County with 109 cases and 87053 around San Ysidro and Mesa San Luis with 82 reported cases.

The northwest part of New Mexico includes other zip codes with anywhere from 51 to 75 cases.

The doctor spearheading the fight against coronavirus for the governor says any new mexican can access the map for themselves.

“If you go to the usual cv.nmhealth.org site and scroll down a little bit you’ll see a purple box that takes you to this map and you can hover over it, you can look at data from every county from the whole state,” said Dr. David Scrase.

The map also allows you to look at cases by county. San Juan and McKinley counties have been some of the hardest hit with a spike of cases in the Navajo Nation. Bernalillo county has the most in New Mexico with 527 cases so far.

The site also breaks down cases by gender, age and ethnicity and testing numbers.