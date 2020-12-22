Zuni Public Schools recruiting teachers for upcoming school year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Zuni Public Schools is located on the Zuni Pueblo west of Gallup. There are four schools, one elementary, one middle school, one high school, and one cyber academy.

Now, the district is actively recruiting teachers for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. Zuni Public Schools Director of Human Services Chau Ly discusses what teaching positions are open and what they are looking for in an educator.

The district reports there are many opportunities and benefits for teaching staff including housing, student loan forgiveness, competitive salaries, and benefits and the opportunity to be a part of the Zuni Pueblo community. The ideal candidate has at least five years of teaching experience, is excited about the opportunity to live in rural New Mexico and loves the gerat outdoors.

Zuni Public Schools have some of the best track and field, football, and basketball programs in the state and there are opportunities to coach. For additional information on how to apply to the Zuni Public School District, visit zpsd.org/employment.

Latest Community News: