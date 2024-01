NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Zuni Pueblo man has pleaded guilty in a case of sexual contact against a minor. Phillip Edward Lahi Sr., 72, of Zuni, will stay in custody before he’s sentenced.

Lahi Sr. is accused of having abusive, sexual contact with a child under the age of 12 in 2021.

Lahi Sr. is facing up to eight years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender once released.

