ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Philip Lahi, Sr., 70, made an initial appearance in federal facing charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child on the Pueblo of Zuni.

According to a criminal complaint, Lahi allegedly engaged in or attempted to engage in sexual conduct with a girl since she was five or six years old. In October of 2021, Lahi allegedly forced the child, who was 9, to sex with him.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of 30 years in prison. He will remain in custody pending a detention hearing on May 3.