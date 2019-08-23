ZozoFest kicks off in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of Zozobra is right around the corner and to kick it all off, you’re invited to a retro party.

ZozoFest and Art Show starts Friday and goes all weekend at the Santa Fe Place Mall. This year, it’s a ’70s themed party where visitors get a first look at the Zozobra, a.k.a Old Man Gloom.

You can even put in your own “glooms” before he’s burned to bits. The free family-friendly event will have entertainment, face painting, and plenty of art.

ZozoFest starts Friday night at 6 p.m.