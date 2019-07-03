Zozobra ticket prices go up on day of event

(KRQE)- The burning of Old Man Gloom could burn a little more in your wallet this year.

Organizers of the annual event have decided to raise the price of the day-of Zozobra tickets from $10 to $15. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that it’s a result of increased expenses and shortage of sponsorships and volunteers.

However, advance tickets will remain at the same price and kids ages 10 and under are still free. Tickets will go on sale July 4 at 12 a.m.

The 95th Annual Burning of Zozobra will take place Friday, August 30, 2019. Click here for tickets.