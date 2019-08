SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you plan to attend this year’s Zozobra event, you can expect some changes at the door.

The Kiwanis Club last year had to refund about 1,600 people who missed the event because of long security check lines. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, to prevent that from happening again people will no longer be able to take in backpacks.

Food can still be taken into the park, as long as its in a clear plastic container. The event is set for this Friday night.