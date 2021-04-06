Zozobra organizers seeking artists

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The burning of old man gloom is planning a major comeback this year. Event Chair Raymond Sandoval says they have three plans for this year, ranging from a virtual event to having the normal crowd, depending on the public health order at the time.

“Everyone in Santa Fe wants to be involved in Zozobra. What better way is there than an art contest for New Mexico artists, the young and young at heart, to create their vision of Santa Fe’s favorite malcontent for our official 2021 adult and student posters and t-shirts. A panel of judges will tackle the difficult task of choosing the winning work, and we can’t wait to see what happens when Zozobra encounters New Mexico’s talent,” said Sandoval in a news release.

Last year’s burning was dedicated to the pandemic but this year, they’re getting back to the decade’s project, a ten-year countdown to Old Man Glooms 100th birthday. This year’s theme is the 1980s. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is holding art contests for the official Zozobra poster and t-shirt. The Burning of Zozobra is scheduled for September 3. All artwork must be received by Friday, April 30, 2021, at 5 p.m.

According to a news release, the art contests are open to all artists and of all ages. The following are the criteria for each:

Zozobra Poster

Size requirement: artwork must scale to 22″ wide x 28″ high

Image must be primarily of Zozobra Artwork that incorporates the 1980s theme will be privileged

Entry Form

Zozobra T-Shirt

Size requirement: must scale to 9″wide x 11″high

Image must be primarily of Zozobra Artwork that incorporates the 1980s theme will be privileged

Entry Form

Online submissions are preferred and can be made via email to Kiwanis at art@burnzozobra.com. You must also include your entry form with an email address and cell phone number. Electronic entries will be printed on 8.5″ x 11″ white paper for the judges to view.

Submissions can also be made by mail to P. O. Box 622, Santa Fe, NM 87504. Artwork can also be hand-delivered to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte located at 6600 Valentine Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507, Monday through Friday between 3-5 p.m. until Friday, April 30, 2021. Work that is hand-delivered must include the entry form.