Zozobra fans encouraged to enter 80s costume contest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizers of the Zozobra are holding a costume contest on social media. They are going back in time, asking people to show off their best look inspired by the 80s.
To enter, dress up and post a picture on Instagram or Facebook by Friday, Sept. 3 using the hashtag #zozobra80s. Prizes include posters, t-shirts, and an ultimate Zozobra experience during next year’s Zozobra.