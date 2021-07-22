Zozobra art exhibit searching for local artists to submit work

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Artists are being encouraged to submit their work for this year’s Zozobra Art Exhibit. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe will host the exhibit starting Aug. 27 at the Santa Fe Place Mall.

This year’s Zozobra decade’s theme is the 1980s and other characters including the fire spirit, gloomies and torchbearers can also be submitted. The deadline to submit is Aug. 20. For the complete list of eligibility and requirements to submit artwork, visit the website.