NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley.

Herrell won the seat two years ago in a presidential year in a district that has been solidly Republican for decades. Right now, she is falling behind Vasquez. As of 9:00 p.m., results are showing Vasquez is leading Herrell, 53% to 47%.

KRQE Political Expert Gabe Sanchez points out that redistricting brought in more Hispanic voters who are expected to cast their ballots for Herrell’s Democratic challenger. Herrell has attacked Vasquez, saying he wants to defund the police and cripple the oil and gas industry.

Vasquez has highlighted Herrell’s support for Donald Trump and her refusal to certify the 2020 Election results.