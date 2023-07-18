LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders rescued a youth that fell off a cliff near Overlook Park. At around 6:30 p.m., Los Alamos Police, Los Alamos Fire Department, and Classic Air Medical staff responded to the incident. After working for several hours in a “treacherous location,” they were able to extract the individual, according to the Los Alamos County Police Department.

The individual was airlifted to Albuquerque where they received treatment. Los Alamos Police say the individual suffered serious injuries.

“I want to personally thank the first responders who responded to this event,” Los Alamos Police (LAPD) Deputy Chief Oliver Morris said in a press release. “LAPD officers who entered the canyon to assist, LAFD high angle rescue displayed amazing teamwork and professionalism to extract the juvenile exercising the utmost care, and Classic Air personnel who landed their helicopter as close to the scene as possible to expedite the patient. Our prayers are with the family, asking for a full recovery of their loved one.”

Morris says that there have been a few falls in the White Rock area over the years. And he urges hikers and visitors to use caution.

“We always ask our citizens and visitors to use caution. There are many cliffs in the White Rock area,” Morris said.