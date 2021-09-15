Youth livestock Expo underway in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Youth Livestock Expo is taking place this week in Roswell which is filled with 4-H and FFA kids who couldn’t show their animals at the New Mexico State Fair because of COVID-19 restrictions.

After not getting to compete in livestock showcases last year, kids who worked hard to try and make it to the state fair this year couldn’t do so again.

“I’ve always been going to the state fair that’s like a tradition like you go every year and well that got canceled this year. So people stepped up and they had a replacement show so we could you know go and have fun and compete and so that’s what brought us to Roswell,” said 15-year-old Remington, from Texico.

The restrictions at the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque required those who wanted to compete to get the COVID vaccine but many of them either couldn’t due to their age or other reasons. At the expo in Roswell, they are able to showcase their animals like pigs, sheep, lambs and cows. Many of those competing say they are grateful for the opportunity.

“Having the opportunity to show our livestock and being with all my friends and all these great people is really something I was glad I was able to do,” said Karleigh, 15.

Community leaders are proud to show off the work kids do and what they have accomplished.

“They work and compete in this field and they put in a lot of hours. They get up early in the morning, they do those chores then they go to school, come back,” said Co-Chair of the Youth Livestock Expo James Duffey.

The Youth Livestock Expo runs through Friday at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds. The auction is on Friday.