Youth Fishing Day returns to Grindstone Lake

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Ruidoso’s Youth Fishing Day is back and will be held at Grindstone Lake on Aug. 14. The event is to encourage children under the age of 12 to have fun outside. The event is free and parking fees will be waived for those who participate.

Prizes will be given out for those who catch the most fish, the biggest fish, and the smallest fish. There will be four fish with special tags and if caught, will be worth $100 for the person who catches one. There will also be door prizes.

Some fishing poles will be provided but usually run out quickly. Participants are encouraged to bring their own poles, fishing line