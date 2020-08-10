Young cancer survivor helps get New Mexico childhood cancer awareness license plates

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A 12-year-old Rio Rancho girl who beat cancer is now working to ensure other children can do the same. Taliana Vargas and her family created New Mexico’s first childhood cancer awareness license plates.

All proceeds going to the state Health Department’s childhood cancer services. After a year-long effort, the Vargas family was able to get these colorful license plates approved by the legislature. The became available on July 1. Taliana says she was inspired to create these plates after she saw a number of them in Colorado while she was getting treatment last year.

“It is an amazing thing for New Mexico and I just hope it keeps raising awareness, outreach and it keeps getting more and more funding by the years,” Taliana said.

Each plate costs $40. You can purchase the license plates through MVD.