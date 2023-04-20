TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos Ski Valley is looking to get some upgrades, like a new gondola and restaurant. But first, the U.S. Forest Service is looking for public input.

In particular, the Forest Service is seeking public comment on a draft environmental assessment related to the proposed changes. The deadline for public comment has been extended to May 15, 2023.

There will also be a public event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tue., May 9, at the Sagebrush Inn & Suites Conference Center in Taos. During the meeting, members of the public can ask questions about the environmental assessment in order to better provide feedback, according to the Forest Service.

Among the proposed changes to Taos Ski Valley are:

A base-to-base gondola.

Replacing lifts 2 and 8.

Installing a new booster station, water tank, and additional snowmaking pipe.

Developing Nordic and snowshoe trails.

Building a restaurant near the top of Lift 7.

Replacing and relocating the Whistlestop Café.

Constructing a Lift 4 hiking trail.

Creating construction and staging areas.

Comments can be submitted at the May 9 open house event, or online. You can also fax (575-586-2010) or mail comments (to Forest Supervisor James Duran c/o Winter Sports Coordinator Paul Schilke, P.O. Box 110 Questa, NM 8755).

The Forest Service will take in-person comments at the Questa Ranger Station, 184 State Hwy 38, Questa, NM 87556. But you need to call 575-586-0520 to schedule an appointment for in-person comments.