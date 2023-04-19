CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two red kangaroos at the Hillcrest Park Zoo are set to get new names. And you could choose the names.

The Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis is holding an auction to give the kangaroos new names. So far, the leading bid is over $500.

Cash from the auction goes to support the zoo. The auction is live online until Friday, April 28, 2023.

The two kangaroos, a male and a female, came from a breeding facility in Texas. The zoo also hopes to let them breed. “I decided to bring in kangaroos to the zoo because they can tolerate the extreme heat and cold temperatures. They are perfectly adapted to our environment in Clovis,” Hillcrest Park Zoo Director Damian Lechner said in a press release.

This isn’t the first time the zoo has used a bidding contest to name a zoo resident. In 2022, the $750 winning bid to name the zoo’s camel led to the dromedary moniker: Alexander Camelton.

In addition to the new kangaroos, the zoo is working on additional changes, including reorganizing the zoo’s layout. The zoo is also improving and enlarging animal habitats, according to the Clovis City Manager’s Office.