TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – April is National Brunch Month, and what better way to celebrate than chomping down on the best eggs benedict in New Mexico? Yelp recently released their listing of which restaurant’s bennie offerings topped each state in the U.S. based on review data from their site.

The top spot for New Mexico went to Taos eatery Gutiz. Opening in 2004 by Chef Eduardo Gutierrez, the menu reflects both Spanish and French cultures as Spain is where Gutierrez was born and France is where he grew up.

Yelp looked at businesses in the “food and restaurants” category on their site with a large concentration of reviews mentioning eggs benedict. They then looked at the total number of ratings of reviews mentioning the dish.

Gutiz holds a four-and-a-half star rating on Yelp based on 253 reviews. Their eggs benedict showed up in 40 of those reviews. User Kate P. said, “The hollandaise sauce was incredible – light, but flavorful.”

Kelly W. raved it was the best eggs benedict she had ever had. “Crisp English muffin, perfectly cooked eggs, every element yummy and balanced,” she wrote.

Gutiz is located at 812 Suite B Paseo del Pueblo Norte in Taos. They’re open Wednesday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.