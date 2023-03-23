SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – No matter what time of day it is, you can fit a burrito into your diet. Yelp has recently highlighted where, they say, you can find the best burrito in each U.S. state.

Representing the Land of Enchantment on the list is the Santa Fe eatery Palacio Cafe. Boasting over 900 reviews and an average of four-and-a-half stars, Palacio Cafe offers breakfast and brunch every day except Tuesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Yelp user Charles M. from Hutto, TX posted a review citing multiple visits. “If you are looking for an amazing breakfast, cooked perfectly with exceptional service, you’ve found it,” he posted on the site. “Enjoyed it so much, I returned with my family the next day and headed back tomorrow!”

Palacio’s breakfast burrito received high praise with 151 reviews. “Our breakfast burritos were abundant with flavor and fillings The green chili [sic] is full of flavor and the red chili [sic] had just enough heat as not to take away from the burrito itself,” said user David F.