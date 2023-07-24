SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Yelp has recently compiled a list based on data from passionate members, referred to as “Yelp Elites”, of the “Favorite Local Spots” in the United States and Canada. The New Mexico spot turned out to be Pantry Restaurant in Santa Fe.

According to their website, George Myers opened the restaurant in 1948. Since then, there have been seven different owner-operators of Pantry Restaurant, including the Singley family, who own it today.

The restaurant holds a 4.5-star rating on Yelp based on 2,343 reviews. Jim W. from Mineola, TX wrote a five-star review and says the breakfast sandwich is a must and applauds the service and atmosphere.

“The menu selection is impossible to choose from but we chose anyway and it did not disappoint,” said Karen S. from San Francisco, CA in her five-star review. She also noted liking the ability to watch the pastry chefs in the back “do their thing.”

Pantry Restaurant is located at 1820 Cerrillos Rd. and is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.