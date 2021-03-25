YDI discusses new Nurse-Family partnership program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From the vaccine push to new rules at nursing homes, Thursday the state provided new details about what's going on with senior citizens around New Mexico. As more seniors get vaccinated, the state is easing visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities. The state is also working toward more in-home vaccinations for the elderly and those with disabilities.

Outdoor visitation is preferred but indoor visits are now allowed. If a resident is fully vaccinated they can have close contact with their visitor. So they are allowed to hug or hold hands, for example, all while wearing face masks and they would need to wash their hands after. The Aging & Long-Term Services Department said the vaccine has played a huge role in the lifting of restrictions.