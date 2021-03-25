YDI discusses new Nurse-Family partnership program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Founded in 1971, Youth Development, Inc (YDI) offers a wide range of services with preschool and child care, prenatal care, alternative education, job training, employment assistance, mental and behavioral health services, homeless assistance, emergency housing, mentoring, family development services, family counseling services, and supervised visitation. Vice President of Early Childhood Debra Baca discusses the services they provide, particularly when it comes to the new Nurse-Family partnership program.
