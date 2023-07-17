NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico representative Xochitl Torres Small was sworn in as the new Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Monday morning. She was sworn in by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Torres Small has been serving as the Rural Development Under Secretary since October 2021. Prior to joining the USDA, Torres Small represented New Mexico’s Second Congressional District and served on the House Agriculture Committee. She also served as Chairwoman of the Oversight, Management and Accountability Subcommittee.