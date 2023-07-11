NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former New Mexico congresswoman is now the second-highest-ranking official at the USDA.

The Senate has confirmed Xochitl Torres Small as the deputy agriculture secretary. She has served as the USDA’s under-secretary for rural development since October 2021.

Before that, she served one term in the House, representing southern New Mexico.

Torres Small is the second New Mexican to serve in a high-level cabinet position in the Biden Administration, joining Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Xochitl Torres Small is a respected leader and dedicated public servant, and her confirmation marks a proud day for New Mexico. From the borderlands to Congress to a Senate-confirmed member of the President’s administration, Xochitl has spent her life serving her community and putting people first. That’s just who she is. “Throughout her time as Under Secretary for Rural Development and in Congress, we have been proud to work with Xochitl to deliver for New Mexico farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. We look forward to continuing our work together as she begins in this new leadership role. Senators Martin Henrich and Ben Ray Luján

KRQE reached out to the USDA to see if Torres Small could talk more about her new position but did not hear back.