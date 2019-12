PORTALES, N.M. (AP) – Xcel Energy is set to begin construction on a $900 million wind farm in eastern New Mexico.

The utility said officials, landowners and other stakeholders will gather around 10 a.m. Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site located near Portales.

The 522-megawatt Sagamore Wind Project will be the largest single wind facility in New Mexico by the time it’s completed late next year.