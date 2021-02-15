Xcel Energy to hold controlled outages in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Due to the extreme cold weather, Xcel Energy will be having controlled outages to conserve electricity. The weather alert states that electricity will be shut off for 30 to 45 minutes at a time to conserve electricity. According to Xcel Energy’s website, they serve 114,360 electric customers in New Mexico and that the Southwest Power Pool notified Xcel Energy “just before 8 a.m. about the EEA level 2 situation, leaving us with load shed risk until midnight on Wednesday (Feb. 17, 2021).“

Dexter Consolidated Schools and Lake Arthur Municipal Schools in Chaves Co. will be closed Tuesday, Feb 16 due to rolling power outages.

Excel stated that rolling outages will be happening until Wednesday, February 17. They suggest the following things to do to reduce electric load: