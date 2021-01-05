Xcel Energy seeks rate increase to recover investments

New Mexico

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Dollars Closeup Concept. American Dollars Cash Money. One Hundred Dollar Banknotes.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A major electric utility that serves customers throughout eastern New Mexico is proposing a rate increase to recover some of the more than $1 billion in investments it has made since 2019.

Xcel Energy filed the request with the state Public Regulation Commission on Monday. The filing was prompted by the recent completion of the Sagamore Wind Project near Portales, which was among the projects completed by the utility in recent years. Other improvements include new transmission lines and substations.

David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy in New Mexico, said in a statement that the utility’s investments are benefiting the region’s economy by adding capacity and making the system more reliable. He also said projects such as Sagamore will end up saving customers money since fuel costs will be less.

“We’re able to keep electricity bills under the state and national averages even with incremental price increases,” he said.

It will likely be several months before utility regulators make a decision on the proposed rate hike.

If approved, Xcel said the new rates would not take effect until the fourth quarter. A typical residential customer could see an average increase of about $9.80 per month.

Up Next:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES