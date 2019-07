(KRQE)- Utility bills may be on the rise for residents in Eastern New Mexico. Xcel Energy is asking state regulators to approve a rate increase and other infrastructure like wind turbines.

Xcel Energy filed its application this week with the Public Regulation Commission. The company has invested over $1.6 billion in the region since 2017.

If approved, residential customer bills would increase by about $7.80 starting in mid 2020.