SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of Halyna Hutchins who was shot and killed on the movie set for “Rust” is pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit. In court filings, Santa Fe Attorney Kristina Martinez says she plans to take the case.

Hutchins was killed in October when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, not knowing it contained a live round. The bullet also injured the movie’s director Joel Souza. Hutchins left behind a husband and son.

The investigation into the shooting continues by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department. The latest update is that they had obtained Alex Baldwin’s phone to look for evidence. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seeking Baldwin’s phone saying he may have discussed the film’s production on the phone months before the shooting.

The armorer on the set has also filed a lawsuit against the film’s ammo supplier claiming they were responsible for putting live rounds with the dummy rounds provided to the production.