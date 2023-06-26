NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Socorro County Sheriff’s Office. The lawsuit is in reference to a man that was killed after an explosion during a shoot out in 2021.

In June of 2021, SCSO deputies responded to a call about people shooting at an abandoned trailer in Veguita. Lapel video from the incident shows deputies telling the individuals to get their hands up and walk towards them. Shots were fired and during the exchange, a bullet struck an oxygen tank in the back of a truck, which exploded.

The explosion injured Max Jaramillo, who deputies say he fled the scene, and was later found dead in a nearby arroyo. The lawsuit says two deputies used “unreasonable, unjustifiable and excessive deadly force.” The Sheriff’s Office and Board of Socorro County Commissioners are also named in the lawsuit.