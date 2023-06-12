NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a grim scene when state police found the body of five-year-old Shaquille Ferguson Junior in the Rio Grande near Truth or Consequences in summer of 2021. In a new lawsuit, a representative of the deceased boy said it didn’t have to end that way, claiming the Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD) should’ve pulled him out of his father’s care.

Then-27-year-old Shaquille Ferguson Senior broke down in front of police after the body of his five-year-old son, Shaquille Ferguson Junior, was found in the Rio Grande in 2021.

After initially giving different stories to police, Ferguson Sr. told police he took his son into the river, slipped, and lost hold of him. Ferguson Sr. claimed to have pulled his son’s body out and conduct CPR before walking away and not telling anyone what happened.

Witnesses at the park that day alleged they saw Ferguson Sr. go to the river with his son and walk away alone with dry clothes. Ferguson Jr.’s body was found seven miles down the river days later.

In the lawsuit, a court-approved representative for the estate of the young boy claimed his death was avoidable and is pointing the finger at CYFD.

The wrongful death lawsuit against the agency claimed CYFD received eight complaints involving Ferguson Sr. and his family, five of which were substantiated. It also stated in the weeks prior to the boy’s death, a neighbor in the motel they were living in reported hearing the boy yell, ‘I’ll behave,’ ‘I won’t do it again,’ and, ‘Please let me go.’ The neighbor also reported seeing the boy “hogtied” to a bed.

In the lawsuit, attorneys claimed if CYFD investigated these claims properly, the boy would’ve been placed in a safe environment away from his father. It goes on to say the agency “ignored information” indicating the father’s home was unsafe for the child. The lawsuit asks for compensation and for more training for CYFD investigators.

Ferguson Sr. was arrested in connection to his son’s death. He is charged with reckless child abuse resulting in death and is being held in jail until his trial.

KRQE reached out to CYFD for a response to this lawsuit. They said:

“The department will be reviewing the suit, and CYFD will respond to these specific allegations in court.”