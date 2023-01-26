NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a two-year hiatus, a New Mexico tradition is back. The World’s Largest Matanza is returning Saturday to Eagle Park in Belen.

Belen is home to the world’s largest matanza. Organizers say it’s a massive celebration of culture, food, family, and music. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the event for two years. The matanza helps raise money for local kids to get college scholarships. During the pandemic, they had to get creative.

They say had golf tournaments and sponsors as ways to raise money for the youth scholarships. In 2020 6,000 people showed up, this year organizers estimate around 9,000 will attend. The world’s largest matanza will be happening Saturday, January 28, at 305 Eagle Park Lane, Belen, NM 87002. Gates open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.