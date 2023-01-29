BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Eagle Park in Belen was packed Saturday. Those that gathered celebrated the return of the World’s Largest Matanza.

The event was put on hold for two years, but now the day-long celebration is back.

It included live music, cooking competitions, vendors, and more. However, the main event is the butchering, cooking, and sharing of food.

“It’s a traditional Hispanic event. Families have been doing this for generations, and we just want to make sure that our tradition, our Hispanic culture, just keeps getting carried on,” said Michael Ogas.

The matanza doubles as a fundraiser for the Hispano Chamber of Valencia County with some of the money being used to give kids college scholarships.