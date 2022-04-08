NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It appears the Department of Workforce Solutions is allowing people who were unjustly denied unemployment benefits during the pandemic to file a retroactive claim. New Mexico Legal Aide sued the department last year over the issue saying some people weren’t even allowed to apply despite being put out of work because of the state’s public health order.

Now Legal Aide has received that some people are receiving a letter informing them that an audit has found they may have been eligible to apply during that time and should now. KRQE News 13 reached out to Workforce Solutions to find out how many people got these letter but did not hear back.