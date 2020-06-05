Workers rescue ducklings trapped in storm drain

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Some construction workers jumped into action in what Farmington Police are calling “operation duckling rescue.” Police say the ducklings had fallen into a storm drain Wednesday afternoon. Workers from ACO Cummins and TRC Construction were working nearby, while the ducklings were pulled out in good shape, mom was nowhere to be found at that point. So a Wild Bird Authority took the ducklings and will care for them until they can be released back into the wild.
