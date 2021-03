NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An industrial accident in Lea County left a contractor severely burned. The Sheriff’s Office says the contractor was removing a wellhead from a plugged, abandoned oil well southeast of Tatum Tuesday morning.

That’s when the worker’s cutting torch ignited paraffin in and around the well. That caused the residual gas to explode and the worker to suffer burns on 90% of his body. The worker was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital. No other information was provided.