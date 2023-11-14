NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Work on a more than 500-mile, $10B transmission line from central New Mexico to Arizona has halted. Several Native American tribes are saying the federal government is ignoring concerns about the effects the SunZia line will have on religious and cultural sites. Federal land managers have suspended work on the project along a 50-mile segment.

This comes after members of the Tohono O’odham Nation said bulldozers had demolished at least one historic site in the San Pedro Valley of Tucson, Arizona. It is currently unknown how long work on the transmission line will be suspended for.